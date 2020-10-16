Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.05% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.85 ($22.17).

DTE stock opened at €14.02 ($16.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €14.78 and a 200-day moving average of €14.22. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

