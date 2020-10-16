DEX Market Cap Reaches $3.57 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. DEX has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $46,669.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEX has traded 158.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00266989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00093651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.01421211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00149813 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

