Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

DEO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Diageo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.42. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Diageo by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Diageo by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.