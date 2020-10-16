Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.42% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.25. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 447.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

