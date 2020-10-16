digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) vs. Western Digital (OTCMKTS:WDC) Head-To-Head Analysis

digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

digitiliti has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Digital has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares digitiliti and Western Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets digitiliti N/A N/A N/A Western Digital -1.49% 6.72% 2.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Western Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of digitiliti shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Western Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares digitiliti and Western Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio digitiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Western Digital $16.74 billion 0.69 -$250.00 million $2.24 16.96

digitiliti has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Western Digital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for digitiliti and Western Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score digitiliti 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Digital 0 7 20 0 2.74

Western Digital has a consensus price target of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.47%. Given Western Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western Digital is more favorable than digitiliti.

Summary

Western Digital beats digitiliti on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About digitiliti

Digitiliti, Inc. provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers. The company also provides DigiLIBE, an information management software that moves and manages information objects, which are human recognized content, such as a word document or an excel spreadsheet. It serves various data intensive industries, including financial services, engineering and scientific, construction, health care, education, and legal services. The company sells and supports its solutions and services through direct sales, value-added remarketers, and third-party integrators. Digitiliti, Inc. is based in Breezy Point, Minnesota.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products. The company also provides data center devices and solutions comprising enterprise helium hard drives; enterprise SSDs consisting of flash-based SSDs and software solutions for use in enterprise servers, online transactions, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; data center solutions, including HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and data storage platforms and systems. In addition, it offers client solutions, such as external HDD storage products in mobile and desktop form; client SSDs; removable cards that are used in consumer devices comprising mobile phones, tablets, imaging systems, and still and action video cameras; universal serial bus flash drives for use in the computing and consumer markets; and wireless drive products used in-field back up of created content, as well as wireless streaming of high-definition movies, photos, music, and documents to tablets, smartphones, and PCs. The company sells its products under the G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD brands to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, resellers, and retailers. It operates in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. Western Digital Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

