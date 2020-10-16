Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months. Its second-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflected a bounce back, with a narrower-than-expected loss per share. Results were driven by the reopening of all its stores as of Jun 2, except for one. Moreover, it has been witnessing improved sales trends at the reopened stores, generating about 72% of the prior-year quarter’s sales between Jun 2 and Aug 1. Its bottom line gained from aggressive measures to lower excess inventory, which helped lower markdowns as well as gross margin. Gains from lower payroll expense and cost savings led to reduced operating expenses. However, soft sales trends and retail traffic have been hurting the company’s top lines in the past few months due to the pandemic. It expects to be in an operating loss position for fiscal 2020.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $84.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by $4.45. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Dillard’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,358,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,781,000 after purchasing an additional 159,352 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 207,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $4,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

