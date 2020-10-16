Diverse Income Trust PLC (DIVI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85 on February 26th

Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON DIVI opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.16) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.75. Diverse Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 98 ($1.28).
Diverse Income Trust Company Profile
