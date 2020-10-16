Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $880.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

