Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.
Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $880.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.
Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
