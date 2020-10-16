Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $401.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.76. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Domino's Pizza has a 12-month low of $253.08 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino's Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total value of $470,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,125 shares of company stock worth $4,201,177. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Domino's Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Domino's Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Domino's Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.27.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

