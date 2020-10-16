Douglas J. Seith Sells 29,161 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,169,064.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,191,534.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.67. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 212.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 35.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

