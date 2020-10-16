DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) versus Eventbrite (NASDAQ:EB) Head-To-Head Survey

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get DouYu International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DouYu International and Eventbrite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 1 0 2.25 Eventbrite 0 3 2 0 2.40

DouYu International currently has a consensus price target of $11.18, suggesting a potential downside of 26.58%. Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.17%. Given Eventbrite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than DouYu International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 6.84% 8.41% 6.66% Eventbrite -103.11% -61.89% -28.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DouYu International and Eventbrite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.04 billion 4.64 $5.68 million $0.04 380.50 Eventbrite $326.80 million 2.66 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -11.40

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DouYu International has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DouYu International beats Eventbrite on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.