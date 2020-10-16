DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Gap Up to $2.19

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.56. DPW shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 75,126 shares traded.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.

About DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for DPW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.