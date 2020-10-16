Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRW3. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €87.67 ($103.14).

ETR DRW3 traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during trading on Thursday, hitting €72.90 ($85.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $626.94 million and a PE ratio of 14.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.08. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a fifty-two week high of €108.50 ($127.65).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

