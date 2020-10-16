Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Shares Gap Down to $1.93

Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ:LYL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.75. Dragon Victory International shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 157,727 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dragon Victory International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

