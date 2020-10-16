DSV AS/ADR Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for DSV AS/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DSV AS/ADR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get DSV AS/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DSDVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DSV AS/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

DSV AS/ADR stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DSV AS/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26.

About DSV AS/ADR

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV AS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV AS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.