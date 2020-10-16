Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.81.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.45. The stock had a trading volume of 56,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,341. Duke Energy has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

