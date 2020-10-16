Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Gap Up to $14.26

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.26, but opened at $15.32. Duluth shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 4,921 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $419.99 million, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

