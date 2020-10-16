Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, M Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.13.

TSE:DPM opened at C$10.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.68. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.20 and a 52 week high of C$10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.13.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$217.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0777888 EPS for the current year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.14, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,577. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 37,100 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total value of C$382,501.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,200 shares of company stock worth $942,294.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

