Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Given a €27.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.68 ($34.92).

ETR:DUE opened at €27.30 ($32.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.40. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1-year high of €32.90 ($38.71).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

