Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of DX opened at $15.98 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $369.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 76.32% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

