DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

FRA:TKA traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €4.16 ($4.90). The company had a trading volume of 4,065,146 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.82. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

