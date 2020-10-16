Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.10

Shares of Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.10 and traded as low as $25.40. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $87.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider John Eugene Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. 22.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

