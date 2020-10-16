Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eastman Chemical traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $86.27, with a volume of 2047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.13.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 175.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

