easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESYJY. AlphaValue upgraded easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. 3,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,486. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.