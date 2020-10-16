Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Acquires C$33,425.00 in Stock

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$95.50 per share, with a total value of C$33,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,368,074.50.

EVT stock traded down C$0.76 on Friday, reaching C$95.50. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 12 month low of C$81.99 and a 12 month high of C$117.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$97.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.28 million and a PE ratio of -40.81.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$86.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

