Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman Buys 350 Shares

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$95.50 per share, with a total value of C$33,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,368,074.50.

Shares of TSE EVT traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$95.50. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$96.19. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 52 week low of C$81.99 and a 52 week high of C$117.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$86.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

