El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) CFO Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Laurance Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $241,400.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Laurance Roberts sold 10,000 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $17.95 on Friday. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.80 million, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LOCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 1,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

