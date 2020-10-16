Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $182.98

Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $182.98 and traded as low as $178.23. Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) shares last traded at $183.00, with a volume of 8,795 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 182.78. The company has a market cap of $69.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.

Get Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Goodson purchased 19,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £39,878 ($52,100.86).

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.