Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electrolux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Electrolux from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Electrolux from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $46.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32. Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03.
About Electrolux
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.
