Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electrolux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Electrolux from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Electrolux from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Electrolux alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $46.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32. Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electrolux will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.