Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.81.

Shares of EFN traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.09. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$6.96 and a 12-month high of C$13.47.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.05 million. Analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 0.9634735 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

