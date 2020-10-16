ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €5.75 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger stock traded up €2.03 ($2.39) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €9.22 ($10.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.18 million and a PE ratio of -23.57. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 1 year high of €9.58 ($11.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.52.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.