Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.83

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.83 and traded as low as $10.72. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 811 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $379.80 million for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 18.05%.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

