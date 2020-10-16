Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.81.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,940 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,061 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

