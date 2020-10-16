Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.90

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and traded as high as $29.72. Empire shares last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59.

About Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.