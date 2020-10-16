Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at 140166

140166 assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $130.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Johnson Rice upgraded Enphase Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.88.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $112.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,781. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $648,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Enphase Energy by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

