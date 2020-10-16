Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enquest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $228.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.40. Enquest has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

