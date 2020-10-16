Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.30. Entasis Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 19,211 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 4,672,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,523,363.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

