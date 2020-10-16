Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $14.38 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

