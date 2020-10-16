Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Basf Se’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Basf in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Basf’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Basf had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.21.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

