Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for OMRON Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of OMRON in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMRON’s FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

OMRNY stock opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. OMRON has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of OMRON worth $89,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, social systems, healthcare, environmental solutions, automotive electronic, and mechanical components businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

