Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ONE Gas Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.10.

NYSE OGS opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.07. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 319.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 5,836.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $59,586.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at $641,408.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748 shares in the company, valued at $135,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

