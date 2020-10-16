Equities Analysts Set Expectations for F5 Networks, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for F5 Networks in a report released on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $8.17 for the year.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Colliers Secur. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.37.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $132.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.35. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $156.36. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $157,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $423,258. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 53.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

