Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT Lowered to $52.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of ESPR stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $35.39. 1,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,709. The stock has a market cap of $966.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.62. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $212.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 36.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $192,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

