Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.31.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $204.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.87. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,176,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,556,000 after buying an additional 68,302 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,188,000 after buying an additional 101,205 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 390,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,575,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $87,450,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.