Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

ETTYF stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

