Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Get Euronav alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronav currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Euronav had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Euronav by 174.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 72,575 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Euronav by 45.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 443,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 138,419 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at $13,223,000. Precept Management LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 46.2% in the first quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Euronav by 71.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the period. 30.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.