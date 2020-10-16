Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.90.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $55.07. 15,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,601. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Evergy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Evergy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.