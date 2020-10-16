Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOLS. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Evolus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

EOLS stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Evolus has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 162.50% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Evolus by 209.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Evolus by 55.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

