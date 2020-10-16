Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Shares of Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.12. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 18,297 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolving Systems stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Evolving Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

