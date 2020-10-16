Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €26.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

FRA EVK traded down €0.56 ($0.66) on Thursday, hitting €22.99 ($27.05). The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,553 shares. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €23.24 and a 200-day moving average of €22.89.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

